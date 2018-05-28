Home States Tamil Nadu

Sparks set to fly in budget session

The Budget session of the Assembly will resume on May 29 to transact business relating to demand for grants to government departments amid turbulent political situation in the State.

Published: 28th May 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Budget session of the Assembly will resume on May 29 to transact business relating to demand for grants to government departments amid turbulent political situation in the State.

The opposition parties, particularly DMK, are gearing up to corner the government on a host of issues including the Thoothukudi firing which claimed the lives of 13 anti-Sterlite protesters. As a prelude to things that are going to generate heat, the DMK and its ally Congress walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) when it met to finalise the schedule for the session. Later, Stalin and his party’s legislators created ruckus outside the Chief Minister’s office by trying to lay a siege.

The unrelenting Leader of Opposition, then, led his partymen blocking Rajaji Salai in front of Fort St George demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the State police chief.The first of day of the session on Tuesday itself will be stormy as the opposition would fire on all cylinders raising the issue of Thoothukudi shootout.

Other issues that are likely to generate heat in the House are the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Management Authority instead of the much-clamoured Cauvery Management Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Budget session DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27