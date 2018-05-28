Sparks set to fly in budget session

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Budget session of the Assembly will resume on May 29 to transact business relating to demand for grants to government departments amid turbulent political situation in the State.

The opposition parties, particularly DMK, are gearing up to corner the government on a host of issues including the Thoothukudi firing which claimed the lives of 13 anti-Sterlite protesters. As a prelude to things that are going to generate heat, the DMK and its ally Congress walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) when it met to finalise the schedule for the session. Later, Stalin and his party’s legislators created ruckus outside the Chief Minister’s office by trying to lay a siege.

The unrelenting Leader of Opposition, then, led his partymen blocking Rajaji Salai in front of Fort St George demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the State police chief.The first of day of the session on Tuesday itself will be stormy as the opposition would fire on all cylinders raising the issue of Thoothukudi shootout.

Other issues that are likely to generate heat in the House are the Centre’s decision to set up the Cauvery Management Authority instead of the much-clamoured Cauvery Management Board.