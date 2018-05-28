Tamil Nadu orders permanent closure of Vedanta copper smelter after deadly protests

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources, its chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week.

"We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and today issued government orders to do the same," Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.

People of Thoothukudi staged a protest for three months. As many as 13 protesters were shot dead by the police in a clash that broke out between the protesters and the police. Their demand was for a permanent closure for the plant, which has now been ordered to shut after failing to get license from the state pollution control body.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that the government will take necessary steps to permanently shut down the copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd, popularly known as Sterlite Copper.

