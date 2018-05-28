Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu orders permanent closure of Vedanta copper smelter after deadly protests

Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources, its chief minister said on Monday.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources, its chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week.

"We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and today issued government orders to do the same," Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.

People of Thoothukudi staged a protest for three months. As many as 13 protesters were shot dead by the police in a clash that broke out between the protesters and the police. Their demand was for a permanent closure for the plant, which has now been ordered to shut after failing to get license from the state pollution control body.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that the government will take necessary steps to permanently shut down the copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd, popularly known as Sterlite Copper.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite plant Vedanta copper smelter Sterlite Copper Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title