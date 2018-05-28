Thoothukudi incident unfortunate: Top cop

Godson wisely daas By

THOOTHUKUDI: Five days after 13 people fell to police bullets, Director General of Police (DGP) T K Rajendran on Sunday termed the May 22 incident ‘unfortunate and painful’.Rajendran visited the injured at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening. Media persons were not allowed to cover the interaction.

The DGP told media persons that once the one-person committee probing into the incident submitted its report, action would be taken. “Generally, the police and the revenue officials work together to ensure law and order in sensitive places. However, this incident has prompted the State government to launch a probe by a judicial commission,” he said, adding that Collector and Superintendent of Police were making efforts to restore peace. The DGP appealed to the public to cooperate, and added that the police presence would be gradually scaled down.

Meanwhile, the Co-ordination Committee for People’s Tribunal on Thoothukudi Police Firing launched a probe parallel to the one being conducted by the NHRC and the SHRC on Sunday. The coordination committee said that its probe panel would have former judges, police officials, educationist, advocates and doctors as members to conduct a two-phase inquiry.

According to the coordination committee, a team of advocates attached to the Thoothukudi Bar Association would carry out a field visit and compile a ground report on May 28 and May 29. On May 30 and May 31, meetings would be convened to register the complaints of the residents.“The public tribunal aims to fix the responsibility of human rights violation of the officials of the police and revenue departments,” the committee members told reporters.

Reaching out to the kin

Bar association members reaching out to the families of the fallen and the injured in the May 22 incident has come as a relief to the relatives, who claim to be harassed by the police. While dust of the incident is yet to settle down, many families are clueless about whereabouts of their loved ones, missing since Tuesday last.

According to Anti-Sterlite Movement leader Thamil Manthan, police are manipulating records to downplay number of those injured. Manthan alleged that the police were threatening the relatives to accept the body.

Stating that a list of the missing protesters would be released soon, Manthan said that police had detained many youth illegally. These detenus were in addition to the 130 people released, he claimed. Relatives alleged that police were arm twisting them into accepting the bodies. A relative of one of the fallen protesters claimed that a statement they were pressured to sign had no mention of death being caused by bullets. Of the 13 bereaved families, eight have denied signing official statement, said sources.

CM announces hike in solatium for victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a hike in solatium to the victims of Thoothukudi police firing, following representations from several quarters and instruction from the Madurai Bench of the HC. The compensation has been increased to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh and for the severely injured, it has been hiked to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Internet to be restored in 24 hrs starting Monday

Thoothukudi: Addressing media persons after calling on the injured at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Sunday, DGP T K Rajendran said that Internet services would restored to the coastal district in a phased manner starting 12 am Monday. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC lapsed at 8 pm on Sunday, but was not extended.