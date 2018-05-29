72-year-old man reunites with kin after 12-year gap

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 72-year-old mentally unstable man found living on the streets in the city has been reunited with his family after a gap of 12 years, thanks to the efforts of Eera Nenjam, an NGO that rehabilitates abandoned and destitute people. The family, from Krishnagiri, have been living near Ooty for a long time. Eera Nenjam was informed on Sunday by local people in Peelamedu about the man, Ramakrishnan, who had been living on a pavement in the area for four days. Its activists took him to the Corporation shelter.

In view of Ramakrishna’s mental state, they could not find all details about his family. However, Ramakrishnan said that he belonged to Krishnagiri district and that his wife’s name was Vasantha.

“We contacted the Krishnagiri police and found that his family was living there four decades ago and had shifted near to Ooty. One of our members visited the place and traced his wife and his daughter, Manjula,” said P Mahendran, founder of Eera Nenjam.

The family was very happy to find Ramakrishnan. They had been looking for him all these years.

“Twelve years ago, Ramakrishnan left their house in Thalaiyattimund, telling the family that he was going to Krishnagiri and would return in a few days. However, he did not return. Meanwhile, Manjula married S Vinoth Kumar, a boiler operator in a private company in Mettupalayam. Both of them come to the city and have taken Ramakrishnan with them to take care of him,” said Mahendran.

Vinoth Kumar thanked Eera Nenjam for its help. “I am really happy that the Eera Nenjam has traced him,” he said, adding, “My wife was in the ninth standard when her father went missing. The family had sought the help of relatives and neighbours to trace him. But he was not traced all these years.” Eera Nenjam has rehabilitated more than 400 such people over the last decade, said Mahendran.