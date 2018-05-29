Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK protests over anti- Sterlite incident, demands CM Palaniswami's resignation

Earlier in the day, Stalin and other DMK reached the state assembly donning a black shirt, to mark their protest against police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors.

Published: 29th May 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

DMK working president MK Stalin arrives at the Assembly session along with his party MLAs in black shirt to protest against Thoothukudi Shootout over Sterlite issue, on Tuesday in Chennai. (EPS | P Jawahar)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Tuesday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami resignation over anti- Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, which claimed 13 lives.

"On the behalf of the opposition, we demand that the chief minister should resign. This is what the people also want," Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin and other DMK reached the state assembly donning a black shirt, to mark their protest against police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors.

The people of Thoothukudi have been protesting against Sterlite industries for months. The protesters were demanding a ban on the Sterlite Industries alleging that it was polluting groundwater and was hazardous for the environment.

The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

This came a day after the state government ordered the closure of Sterlite plant following the protests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sterlite protest DMK Thootukudi Edappadi Palaniswami resignation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao