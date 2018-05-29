Madurai: Three minors held for sexually abusing, killing 12-yr-old

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District police arrested three minors for allegedly murdering a 12-year-old boy after their attempt to sexually assault the deceased took an awry turn. The incident came to light when the body of the 12-year-old boy was sent for postmortem and autopsy report pointed towards possible sexual assault as there were injury marks on the deceased’s private parts. The report also hinted at murder. The police immediately launched an investigation.

The body was found in a tank at a village near Usilampatti on Sunday evening. After the autopsy report hinted at the possibility of foul play, the police detained three minors the deceased was hanging out with on the day of his death. On being interrogated, the minor boys confessed to having killed the boy when he threatened to tell others about their homosexual perversion. Of the three arrested, two are 15-year-old boys and one is a Class IX student. They were inebriated, police said.