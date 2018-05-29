Home States Tamil Nadu

Official postings demarcated in 52 education districts in Tamil Nadu

Aims at geographic distribution of jurisdiction instead of a management-based one.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to re-organise the School Education Department, new official postings were demarcated in the 52 education districts across the State, according to a notification issued by the department on Monday. This new system would create a geographic distribution of jurisdiction instead of a management-based one. The department has restructured the administrative power of the field-level officers to avoid overlapping jurisdictions. The old structure has caused an uneven distribution of power and workload.

This would mean that posts such as District Elementary Educational Officers (DEEO), Inspector of Anglo Indian School (IAS), Inspector of Matriculation Schools (IMS) and Assistant Elementary Education Officer (AEEOs) will be abolished and will be streamlined into three posts: Chief Educational Officers, District Educational Officers and Block Educational Officers.

The CEO will have powers to administer all kinds of schools. DEO shall assume powers of DEEO, IMS and IAS as they are equivalent in rank and pay-scale. Each DEO will get similar number of schools. AEEO is renamed as BEO and they would inspect all schools in their jurisdiction.The statement added that no additional funds have been allocated for this re-organisation. All officers will work at the existing offices in the State or function at an unused building in schools, if there is insufficient infrastructure in the district, the statement said, adding that all vacant positions should be filled with the existing staff.

