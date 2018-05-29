Rajinikanth has clear political vision, target, says RPI leader

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has a clear vision and a target for his political career and he is updating his political knowledge and current developments, said Se Ku Tamilarasan, former MLA and president, Republic Party of India, on Monday.The four-time MLA, Tamilarasan, one of the influential Dalit leaders of the state, met Rajinikanth at his oPoes Garden residence on Monday. “I wanted to meet him. After coming to know my wish, he called me to meet him,” he told Express.

“He is interested in knowing all issues of the state and proper solutions. He wants to update his political and social knowledge as he wants to serve as a good leader as the late matinee idol and AIADMK founder MGR did and he has a clear vision and a clear target of what he is going to achieve in politics,” he pointed out.

Asked about Rajini’s dialogue in Kabaali and Kaala over Dalit politics, Tamilarasan said that Rajini wanted to express the voice of the suppressed people and he did it in his recent films. Any work will get a literary status when it speaks about the life and pain of people, who are voiceless. And all art forms are only for the people’s welfare.

Hence, I consider that he used the space for highlighting the people’s voice.”

The RPA leader said, “We have been acting on the concepts and principles of BR Ambedkar for the betterment of Dalits. Whether we will have an alliance with Rajinikanth or not will be decided, depending on the situation after the election dates are announced. We always take decision based on the welfare of the suppressed community people” he emphasised.It may be recalled that Rajinikanth has, of late, been meeting various personalities in several fields including politics.