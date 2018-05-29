Home States Tamil Nadu

Second blow for Sterlite Copper as Tamil Nadu government cancels land allotment for phase-2 expansion

The managing director of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited has issued the land allotment cancellation order.

Sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delivering a second biggest blow within 24 hours after ordering permanent closure of Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday has cancelled the land allotted to Vedanta Sterlite for its phase-2 expansion. 

The managing director of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) has issued the land allotment cancellation order saying, "There have been a series of agitations and protest against the establishment of copper smelter plant (phase-2) by M/s Vedanta Limited at SIPOT industrial complex, Thoothukudi, expressing concerns about the pollution caused by the existing copper smelter plant. The people of the area have been raising concern about their health on account of the operations of the plant. As the allotment of the land for the proposed expansion has been made by SIPCOT, in larger public interest, the land allotment made by SIPCOT for proposed expansion of copper smelter plant (phase-2) by M/s Vedanta Limited is hereby cancelled. The land price collected for the said land allotment will be refunded as per the norms of SIPCOT," the order says. 
 

