Stir as 18 out of 32 students from CBSE school fail in Tirupur

A total of  32 appeared. 18 failed. Some even scored 0. This was the trigger behind parents taking to streets against a school that reportedly insisted on NEET coaching at the expense of class XII.

Published: 29th May 2018 04:14 AM

By Sujatha S
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A total of  32 appeared. 18 failed. Some even scored 0. This was the trigger behind parents taking to streets against a school that reportedly insisted on NEET coaching at the expense of class XII syllabus in the CBSE board exams in Tirupur. Dejected students and worried parents staged a road-roko in front of Bharathi Vidhya Bhavan in the town, only to be told by the education department that the institution in the line of fire was not under their purview. 

A chunk of the students that flunked the maths paper was branded super bright two years ago with a GPA of 10 in class X exams. Blaming the school for its poor coaching methodology, a visibly dejected student said, “I scored 10 on 10 in my class X board. Here I was expecting over 80 in Maths, but I scored a zero. There has been some mistake somewhere.” 

Mincing no word, another affected student lashed out at the school for charging a hefty fee for NEET coaching, and discarding Maths altogether. “The Maths subject teacher never cleared our doubts. One of the students used to teach us. They charged us a hefty fee but they did not give proper class XII or NEET coaching. The student had paid fees for engineering in a college banking on the prospects of a stellar show. 

Worried over the future prospects of the wards, parents took to streets, some even fearing that their children would resort to extreme step. The principal of the school too expressed disbelief at how the results panned out. “We are shocked. Of the many students failed, 13 were among those we expected to score over 80. We only hope that our students in the compartment get good marks in revaluation.” Compartment is a term used for students who failed in a single subject.

They can either apply for a re-exam or re evaluation. While the parents of the students have approached the collector, an official in the education department said that as the school was affiliated to CBSE, little could be done by the State Education Department. “The students will have to wait for reevaluation,” he added.

