Unidentified woman burnt alive near Chengalpattu, killers yet to be traced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman believed to be in early twenties was burnt alive in a deserted area near Chengalpattu in the wee hours on Monday. Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the woman and her killers.The incident came to light when two policemen on patrol duty around 4 am spotted two men fleeing and found some object on fire near Pazhaveli on the side of the Chennai-Tiruchy highway.

“As they moved towards the fire, two men standing near it fled the spot in a two-wheeler. The police called for help and put out the fire only to find the body of a woman in her mid-20s,” said a police officer involved in the investigations.The woman was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where the doctors declared her as dead on arrival. The woman sustained 52 per cent burns, said the police officer.

“The identity of the girl is yet to be found as the girl’s face was damaged and there were no missing complaints regarding the girl. We searched all missing complaints in the state and nothing matched. There were no hand-bags or an identification cards belonging to the girl,” the police added.

Only after autopsy police could tell if the victim was burnt alive or set on fire after she was killed.

Police are also advertising in newspapers to identify the deceased.