91.3 per cent students clear Tamil Nadu's first class 11 board exams

The highest pass percentage of 97.28% per cent was recorded in Erode which was followed by Tiruppur district with 96.40  per cent and Coimbatore with 96.19 per cent.

30th May 2018

CHENNAI: Around 91.3 percent of the students have cleared the Tamil Nadu's new class 11 board exams, results of which have been announced today. Students can check their results on the official website of the Board - tnresults.nic.in - from 9 am onwards. 

The pass percentage in Language paper is 95.36 per cent, English is 93.33 per cent, Physics  is 93.0 percent, Chemistry  is 92.74 per cent, Biology 96.96 per cent and  Computer Science 95.31 per cent.

More than 29 percent of the students scored in the range of 200-300 marks while only about 4 per cent of students have scored above 500. The total marks are 600. 

Continuing trend across classes, girls recorded 94.6 per cent pass overtaking boys at 87.4 per cent.

Nearly 8.63 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu class 11 board. 

Class 11 board exams results declared

