Anti-Sterlite protests: Right leg amputated for 22-year-old youth

Sources said that G Prinston (22), a resident of Millerpuram, sustained the gunshot when he was scaling a wall to escape the firing on Palayamkottai road at P&T Colony.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

13 protesters demanding the closure of the Sterlite copper smelter plant were killed in police firing. (Express photo by Karthik Alagu)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 22-year-old youth, who sustained bullet injuries in the May 22 firing, had his right leg amputated at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Thursday last. Following the surgery, the youth was admitted to intensive care unit.

Sources said that G Prinston (22), a resident of Millerpuram, sustained the gunshot when he was scaling a wall to escape the firing on Palayamkottai road at P&T Colony. A diploma (mechanic) graduate, Prinston was a plant operator at a company neighbouring Sterlite Copper in SIPCOT complex. 

Prinston's father Gladwin, a cycle shopkeeper at Millerpuram roundabout, said that his son was on his way for the second shift when he saw a mob setting afire two government vehicles at P&T colony. He was caught between the violent agitators and the policemen. One Antony Selvaraj, a resident of Velakanni Nagar, was standing next to him when a bullet felled him.  

"My son told Gladwin not to work anymore as he was ready to bear the responsibility of the family," his mother Basklin told Express. The sole hope for the family now is the government job assured by collector Sandeep Nanduri. 

