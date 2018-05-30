EPS tears into DMK’s firing charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tearing into past regimes of DMK and Congress in the State and Centre over the Sterlite issue in giving environmental and other clearances to the plant at Thoothukudi and later allocation of lands for expanding the unit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday charged that the DMK was now staging a drama in the matter just to cover up its mistakes in the past. He promised the State Assembly that action would be taken against those who committed wrong in Thoothukudi.

In his 75-minute reply on Sterlite issue raised by members in the House, he also answered the demand for CBI inquiry or inquiry by a sitting judge of Madras High Court etc., quoting profusely how such inquiry commissions over loss of lives in police firing had been headed only by retired judges of high court and even by retired district judges and revenue divisional officers.

Referring to the charge that inquiry commission ordered into police firing in Thoothukudi was just an eyewash, the Chief Minister asked whether the inquiry commissions formed during the previous DMK regimes were also done as just eyewash.

On the charge that he had failed to visit Thoothukudi so far, Palaniswami pointed out that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi never visited any place where police firing took place. Since he was constantly monitoring the situation, he did not go but Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and State ministers visited Thoothukudi and met the affected people.

Stating that he was not justifying the police firing in Thoothukudi, the chief minister said action would be taken against those committed wrong on May 22. He also explained in detail by showing a map in which how people from 24 places converged at one place and at five places police prevented the movement of the crowd by erecting barricades.

The police had attempted to persuade the people to disperse, using less force by way of lathi charge and teargas shells. Despite all these attempts, the protestors trespassed into the ectorate and Sterlite plant and torched vehicles there. Only when the situation became uncontrollable, the police resorted to firing. He also showed many photographs to prove that the processionists turned violent.

“Leaders of political parties say that the people of Thoothukudi were protesting for 99 days. Indeed, they have been protesting for 22 long years and now they protested because this government would resolve the issue,” he said.

Recalling that the district Collector had held 14 rounds of talks with the agitators on many occasions, he said on May 20, Thoothukudi Sub Collector held talks with the protesters and they agreed to stage a demonstration in a peaceful manner near the railway station. But, a section of protesters did not agree to this and announced they would lay siege to the collectorate as planned. So, as a precaution, 2,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. Apart from the protesters, people from some outfits also took part in the agitation on May 22 and they, with a view to creating a crisis for the government, laid siege to the collectorate despite prohibitory orders.

The chief minister also charged that despite prohibitory orders in force under Section 144 CrPC on May 22, DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan led around 200 persons in a procession and only after that violent incidents took place.

‘Issues started duRing DMK regime’

The chief minister pointed out in the Assembly that the car of a DMK functionary who followed his leader MK Stalin when he visited Thoothukudi was torched. This incident showed where their anger was. During the violent incidents, 58 protesters and 72 police personnel suffered injuries. Tracing the origin of the issue, he said Public Interest Litigations against the Sterlite plant were filed between 1996 and 1999 when DMK was in power seeking its closure. However, the then DMK government stood by Sterlite when arguing before the Madras High Court. “Now, the DMK leaders are staging a drama as if they are against the Sterlite plant,” he added. He asked why the DMK governments failed to close down Sterlite during their past two terms.

Karunanidhi’s remark recalled

Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled a remark made by Karunanidhi in the Assembly on March 12, 1969 about a police firing that “As far as police firing is concerned, only ‘shoot to kill’ policy is being practised. Firing is ordered after using teargas shells and lathi charge. If loss of lives take place at that time, police cannot be held as responsible for that.” Karunanidhi had, on May 25, 1998 said the police firing had become unavoidable in the state.

Order on closure valid, says CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday denied the charge of political parties, including DMK, that the G.O issued by the State government for closing down Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi permanently was only an eyewash and it would not stand the test of law. He pointed out that ahead of issuing the G.O, detailed discussions were held with legal experts. Replying to a call attention motion on Sterlite issue in the Assembly, he said “As per section 18 (1) B of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the G.O would become invalid only if the State PCB issued a direction to the Sterlite plant contrary to the CPCB’s orders.

