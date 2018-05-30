Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan against Kamarajar port expansion

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has written to the Union Environment Ministry  opposing the proposed expansion of Kamarajar port’s Phase 3.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has written to the Union Environment Ministry  opposing the proposed expansion of Kamarajar port’s Phase 3.

In a press release, he termed the proposal ‘blatantly illegal’, since it proposed to convert wetlands into industrial real estate and coal yards when they did not require the shore front.

“The proposal can be accommodated elsewhere on dry land without hindering the flow of water, encroaching on wetlands or harming the livelihoods of fisherfolk,” the release said.

In January this year, a two-member sub committee visited Ennore to look into complaints. However, the matter is now being reconsidered before the committee’s report is published, Kamal said.

He urged the ministry not to consider the matter at their meeting, as posted on the agenda of the 31st meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee, and publish the report of the sub committee and also allow public to comment on the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Kamarajar port expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners