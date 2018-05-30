Kamal Haasan against Kamarajar port expansion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has written to the Union Environment Ministry opposing the proposed expansion of Kamarajar port’s Phase 3.

In a press release, he termed the proposal ‘blatantly illegal’, since it proposed to convert wetlands into industrial real estate and coal yards when they did not require the shore front.

“The proposal can be accommodated elsewhere on dry land without hindering the flow of water, encroaching on wetlands or harming the livelihoods of fisherfolk,” the release said.

In January this year, a two-member sub committee visited Ennore to look into complaints. However, the matter is now being reconsidered before the committee’s report is published, Kamal said.

He urged the ministry not to consider the matter at their meeting, as posted on the agenda of the 31st meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee, and publish the report of the sub committee and also allow public to comment on the same.