Home States Tamil Nadu

Land allocation for Sterlite expansion in Thoothukudi cancelled

In the second jolt for Sterlite Copper within 24 hours, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPOT) on Tuesday cancelled land allotment to the tune of  342.22 acres for the pr

Published: 30th May 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second jolt for Sterlite Copper within 24 hours, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPOT) on Tuesday cancelled land allotment to the tune of  342.22 acres for the proposed Phase-2 expansion of the copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

This comes a day after the TN government ordered permanent closure of the existing plant and sealed it following widespread protests in which 13 people were killed in police firing.

SIPOT managing director in an official letter to Vedanta group said: “There have been a series of agitations and protest against the establishment of copper smelter plant (phase-2) by M/s Vedanta Limited at SIPOT industrial complex, Thoothukudi, expressing concerns about the pollution caused by the existing copper smelter plant. The people of the area have been raising concern about their health on account of the operations of the plant... in larger public interest, the land allotment made by SIPCOT for proposed expansion of copper smelter plant (phase-2) by M/s Vedanta Limited is hereby cancelled.” The letter added that cost of the land would be refunded as per the norms.

On May 23, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed expansion of the plant. Vedanta termed the closure order “unfortunate”. It said it would decide future course of action after studying the development. This was communicated to London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners