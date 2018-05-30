Home States Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga caste violence victims being treated at the GRH in Madurai

Five persons surrender before Judicial Magistrate court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Six victims who were injured during the caste clash in Kachanatham village, Sivaganga district, on Monday night, have been admitted to the GRH in Madurai.

According to hospital sources, they are all related to each other and are residents of Kachanatham village in Manamadurai taluk. While Maheswaran and Devendran sustained minor injuries, the remaining had severe injuries on the arms, legs and head. The doctors said that all the six men were stable now.

On Monday, about 15 caste Hindu men barged into the houses of the victims and assaulted them using swords and scythe. One person, Arumugam, died on spot while a 23-year-old MBA graduate, A Shanmugha Nathan, died on the way to the GRH.

Refusing to receive Shanmugha Nathan’s body, the villagers and relatives staged a road roko in front of the hospital near Anna Bus Stand, disrupting traffic for about four hours. They demanded immediate legal action against the killers. Meanwhile, five persons surrendered before JM Court IV in Madurai.
CM announces solatium of L10 lakh

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday announced a compensation of `10 lakh to each of the families of two Dalits who were killed in Kachanatham. He also announced an aid of `1.5 lakh to those injured in the clash. Expressing his condolences, the CM said that the officials have been instructed to make necessary security arrangements, help the injured and initiate action against the culprits.

