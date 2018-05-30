Tamil Nadu government permits registration of AC sleeper coach buses; lower fares likely

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cost of tickets in AC sleeper buses in Tamil Nadu may be slashed marginally with the State government deciding to grant operational permit for the vehicles. The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Niranjan Mardi said that Rule 3 Clause (Z) of Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 was amended, granting contract carriage permit to sleeper coach and sleeper coach-cum-seater buses.

Tamil Nadu had a blanket ban on permits for sleeper coach for several years. As the transport demand across Tamil Nadu went high, in late 2000, private omni bus operators introduced sleeper coaches by registering their vehicles in Northeastern States, including Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, and other places, including Kerala and Puducherry.

The State government’s decision is expected to reduce the additional expenses incurred by operators in registering buses in other States. Presently, sleeper coach buses pay quarterly road tax to the tune of Rs 44,000 in Puducherry and Kerala, while the road tax in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh is only Rs 18,000 for a year. To operate in Tamil Nadu, the operator had to pay Rs 54,000 a month towards road tax for a bus which has 36 berths. In addition, the bus also should obtain temporary permit for every seven days, which costs Rs 400.

“Once the bus gets registered in Tamil Nadu, then the operator has to pay only the quarterly road tax Rs 1.44 lakh, thereby his expenses will come down by Rs 60,000 a month,” said S Nallathambi, a Salem-based operator.

Industry sources said that if bus operators who run semi-sleeper omni buses to long distances switch to sleeper coaches, the price of tickets is likely to come down during non-peak days. “When competition increases, smaller bus companies will be forced to reduce ticket fares. But any substantial reduction in fares is possible only if the diesel price is reduced,” Nallathambi added.

Association president A Afzal said the move would reduce the increasing burden on bus operators. “This business has become less viable and ticket fares during week days are sold much lower than the prices fixed by government. So, it’s unlikely that fares will come down.”

Transport officials said buses which were registered in other States now had to surrender their permit to transport department and get a fresh registration done. “During registration, we will check if buses have adhered to safety norms,” added a senior transport official.