Two Dalits killed, five hurt in caste Hindu attack in Sivaganga

Two Dalit men were killed and five injured in a late-night attack, allegedly mounted by members of an intermediate caste, at Katchanatham near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Monday. Police arres

By V Vignesh
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Two Dalit men were killed and five injured in a late-night attack, allegedly mounted by members of an intermediate caste, at Katchanatham near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Monday. Police arrested four persons while five surrendered before a Madurai court. Police presence in the village has been boosted.

The violence was reportedly triggered after an intermediate caste member picked a quarrel with some Dalit men. While preparations for a temple festival were on, Dalit residents — Gajendran, armyman Deivendhran and policeman Prabakaran — were at the village square. Suman, a caste Hindu, took offence that the trio did not give him ‘due respect’.

A verbal duel escalated and the Dalit men lodged a complaint with Palaiyanur police, which picked up Suman’s father. On Monday night, Suman and others allegedly went to the Dalit settlement and vandalised 10 houses. Sources claimed they assaulted residents, killing A Shanmuganathan, an MSc graduate, and K Arumugam, from Thirupuvanam.The injured were shifted to Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital.

