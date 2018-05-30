Veteran producer, director Muktha Srinivasan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran director and producer, Muktha Srinivasan, passed away at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai, on Tuesday. He was 88. Muktha Srinivasan, born as Srinivasan V, started out in 1947 as senior assistant to director TR Sundaram. He worked closely with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Manthiri Kumari, and with the major filmmakers of the time including S Balachander (in Andha Naal) and LV Prasad.

He directed his first film, Mudhalali, in 1957. The film, produced by Ratna Studios, was made on a budget of Rs 2 lakh, and went on to earn `20 lakh and furthermore, the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Srinivasan started producing films with his elder brother Muktha V Ramaswamy under Muktha films in 1961. Mani Ratnam’s Nayagan, one of only two Indian films to make the Time’s Best 100 films of all time list, was produced under his banner.

Gemini Ganesan was often his first choice for hero in the Sixties. He directed former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Suryagandhi, which he considered to be his personal best. The film was digitised and re-released in September 2016.

He introduced several people to the industry, including Vaali as lyricist, and Visu as filmmaker (with Keezh Vaanam Sivakkum). Srinivasan also collaborated with his close friend Sivaji Ganesan in films like Andaman Kadhali, Imayam and Iru Medhaigal. He directed Kamal Hasan in Andharangam and Simla Special, and Rajnikanth in Polladhavan. Of his 43 directorial ventures, 29 were box office hits.

Srinivasan was one of the founders of the Tamil Film Producer Council. He penned over 250 books and short stories in both English and Tamil, and in 1994, compiled an Encyclopedia of Tamil Cinema under the title, Tamil Thiraipada Varalaru.

A close childhood friend of the late politician GK Moopanar, the Kalaimamani recipient is survived by his wife and three children.