Home States Tamil Nadu

Passengers loss is railways gain

Railways earns Rs 2,670 cr in two years through cancellation fee, but commuters fume at exorbitant penalties soon after booking.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Railways has earned a whopping Rs 2,670 crore in the past two years, through cancellation of train tickets.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Railways has earned a whopping Rs 2,670 crore in the past two years, through cancellation of train tickets. This includes Rs 314.94 crore earnings of Southern Railway, whose jurisdiction spreads over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Even as the Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to allow air passengers to cancel flight tickets without any charges within 24 hours, higher cancellation charges of the railways has left passengers fuming.
According to documents on earnings, (a copy of which is available with Express), Indian Railways earned Rs 1,357 crore between April 2017 and March 2018, while the previous year’s earnings was Rs 1,303 crore. Similarly, Southern Railway’s earnings stood at Rs 171.27 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 170.67 crore during the corresponding period the preceeding year. Railways’ earnings through ticket cancellation increased substantially after it raised the cancellation fee in November 2015.
For cancelling confirmed tickets even within one or two days after booking, passengers are penalised with hefty charges, lament passengers.

“I have booked two tickets from Chennai to Thanjavur in Uzhavan Expresss for travel by second week of July. Due to unavoidable circumstances, I changed my plans and cancelled the ticket the next day. While the ticket cost was Rs 450 (Rs 225 a ticket), I have got only Rs 210 back. More than 50 per cent of fare had been deducted,” rued S Ramakrishnan, a native of Thanjavur, who is also a rail enthusiast.
Railway charges Rs 120 for cancelling sleeper class tickets, while Rs 180 is charged for 3rd AC class. Cancellation of  2nd AC and First AC class tickets cost Rs 200 and Rs 240 a ticket respectively. Railways also collects Rs 60 for cancelling waitlisted tickets.

Though railways claimed that higher cancellation fee prevented malpractices in booking, and facilitated genuine rail passengers to get tickets, regular passengers questioned the rationale behind the move in States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as there is a huge demand for tickets throughout the year.
S Mohanram, president, Consumer Protection Council, Thiruninravur and a former member of Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee demanded that passengers be allowed to cancel tickets without charges or with lesser charge within two to three days after booking.

When contacted, Southern Railway Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Priyamvada Viswanathan told Express that cancellation charge is inevitable to run the railway system.
“Unlike other transporters, railways cannot cancel trains when trains have less occupancy. Even if the trains are operated with 100 per cent occupancy throughout the year, railways can recover only up to 60 per cent of operational cost,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cancellation Indian Railways train tickets Southern Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon