Will consider setting up of nursery schools: KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will consider setting up of nursery schools to cater to the needs of children and there is no proposal to close down government schools having poor enrolment, said KA Sengottaiyan, School Education Minister on Wednesday.

Intervening during the debate on demand for grants for school education department in the Assembly, he said, “We are considering nursery classes in government-run elementary schools, as of now we have anganwadis for kids.”

He added that the proposal was discussed with the department of social welfare and necessary steps would be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister. Social Welfare minister V Saroja said the matter had been discussed as per the guidance of the Centre.

Earlier, raising the issue, senior AIADMK MLA S Semmalai said parents prefer private schools as they had nursery classes for kids.

No proposal to close schools

Sengottaiyan also said the government had no plans to shut down its schools with poor enrolment.

As many as 846 schools have got enrolment below 10 and 29 schools have a strength of 1-2 students, he noted, adding that teachers of the schools concerned were directed to carry out an enrolment campaign in the neighbourhood before September.

Restructuring of language papers

The minister, during reply to the debate, said that merging paper-I and II of languages in higher secondary classes (Plus One and Plus Two) is under consideration. He also said a special library and gallery would be established at Keezhadi to display the glory of ancient civilisation, including the Indus-Valley civilisation.

DMK known for spoiling dignity of Assembly: Jayakumar

Chennai : Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday criticised the DMK saying that the party had a track record of spoiling the dignity of the Assembly even as the principal opposition and its allies were conducting a ‘model Assembly’ at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters, by boycotting the ongoing session of the House.

During the zero hour, the minister said when DMK was in power, AIADMK members were physically evicted from the Assembly. In 2006, the then Speaker R Avudaiyappan addressed the AIADMK members in singular and democratic norms were violated. Contrary to such incidents, the present Speaker P Dhanapal had been giving more opportunities for opposition members in the House proceedings. On February 16, 2017, DMK MLAs pulled and pushed the Speaker when the trust vote motion was taken up. Jayakumar also said that in 1989 too DMK MLAs insulted the then Leader of Opposition J Jayalalithaa. As such, the DMK had no locus standi to say that democratic norms were not followed in the Assembly now.

DMK boycotting House will only help AIADMK: TTV

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said the ‘model Assembly’ being conducted by DMK was not a right step. Boycotting the Assembly session by the DMK will only help the ruling party, he said. “The DMK should raise its opposition within the House. But, boycotting the session is akin to allowing the ruling party to do whatever it likes. DMK’s stand is not correct,” Dhinakaran said answering mediapersons queries at the Secretariat. He reiterated his view that only by taking a policy decision that Tamil Nadu requires no copper manufacturing plant and also promulgating an ordinance, the Sterlite plant could be closed down permanently. Issuing a G.O alone will not help.

Special teachers to be placed in their area itself

Chennai: School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday informed the Assembly that special teachers appointed under SSA will soon be placed in their neighbourhood to avoid hassle and cutting their travel expenses. He said efforts were on to place them in schools close to their place of stay. They were working for three days in a week and two hours per day.

DMK holds ‘mock assembly’ on 2nd day of boycott

Chennai: DMK MLAs, who boycotted the State Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday demanding robust steps to permanently close down Sterlite Copper at Thoothukudi, held a ‘mock assembly’ at their party office ‘Anna Arivalayam’ with the party Whip R Sakkarapani in the Chair. DMK working president MK Stalin moved two resolutions, including disbursal of `one crore compensation to each of the families of those who died in police firing from the `100 crore fine amount paid to the district administration by the unit. Another resolution sought immediate setting up of Cauvery Water Management Authority and ensuring release of water from Mettur dam on the usual date- June 12.

Stalin dared the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to make the allegations, which he levelled in the Assembly on Tuesday against his party on the Thoothukudi riots, in public space. “If you make the allegations against us in public space, we will lose no time in prosecuting you,” he cautioned. The event had a surprise member in Karunaas of Mukkulathor Pulippadai, who was elected on AIADMK symbol in 2016 elections. He is a strong supporter of rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Karunaas launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister and the ruling dispensation. Meanwhile, the DMK announced that similar ‘mock assembly’ would be staged in all the districts. It also stated that a meeting of the party’s district secretaries and legislators would be held in Chennai on June 2.

Two sons rise in AIADMK to key posts

Chennai : Sons of two key leaders in AIADMK were appointed to key posts on Wednesday when coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami effected a shake-up in the party ranks. P Raveendranath Kumar, son of O Panneerselvam, has been appointed as Theni district secretary of J Jayalalithaa Peravai. Sometime ago, he was Theni district secretary of youth brigade of the party and was removed from that post. J Jayavardhan, MP, son of Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar has been appointed as one of the joint secretaries of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai. The other joint secretaries include KAK Mukil, son of former minister KA Krishnasamy and N Sadhan Prabhakar.