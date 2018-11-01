14 new substations opened in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a new substation at Sogathur in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday through video-conferencing at the Secretariat. The 110/11 KV substation had been built at a cost of `16.16 crore. Also, 13 other substations in 10 districts across the State, built at a cost of `185 crores, were inaugurated.

These include a 400/110KV substation in Theni district, 230/110KV substation at Kancheepuram and 110/33KV substation in Tirunelveli district. Electricity and Higher Education Ministers P Thangamani and K Anbalagan were also present.

Boost for infrastructure

Palaniswami also inaugurated police residential quarters, police stations and fire and rescue stations and also quarters for its personnel in Tirunelveli district through video -conferencing at the Secretariat on Wednesday.