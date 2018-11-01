Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai government school students protest over replacement of 7 teachers with 'incompetent' staff

As many as 250 students of this school, in which about 526 women students from Class VI to Class XII are studying, took part in the sit-in protest staged in front of the school.

By Express News Service

Students of Government Girl Higher Secondary School, Thondi, along with their parents, staged a protest against School Education Department (SED) for sending seven postgraduate teachers including headmaster of their school on transfer at a time overlooking the impact on the students' education on Wednesday.

As many as 250 students of this school, in which about 526 women students from Class VI to Class XII are studying, took part in the sit-in protest staged in front of the school after leaving their school bags in a marriage hall located near the school. "After sending seven postgraduate teachers on transfer, we had only 14 teachers who do not have skill-set to take classes for Class X, XI and XII. We are now forced to accept newly deputed teachers who have never taken classes for higher secondary students," said, Sivakami (name changed), a Class XII student.

"We wonder how could the SED decide to transfer these many Post Graduate teachers at a time while the students are preparing for a public examination. Some of these teachers frankly said to the students that they had paid up to Rs. five lakh to get transfer to their native place. After taking up this issue with District Educational Officer and Chief Educational Officer repeatedly, they have temporarily deputed another six teachers from nearby school, some of them have not yet joined duty and do not teach secondary school students," said H Mohammad, district secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi.

Banu (name changed), a student of Class XI and medical aspirant, concerned on writing NEET examination. "Only due to the poverty, we joined this government school. But we are frequently asked to pay money up to Rs. 600 for books and notes. We do not even have a clean toilet. I thought of taking NEET examination next year but it seems my ambition would be spoilt by the SED by not appointing the required Post Graduate teachers who can teach me for NEET examination," she added.

The Chief Educational Officer Murugan said that the issue has been resolved as some new teachers have been deputed to this school for the present education year.

