Home States Tamil Nadu

Shift Samayapuram temple elephant Masini to Theppakadu camp: HC

The Judges directed the veterinarians to submit a compliance report on the updates of the health condition of the jumbo and adjourned the case to December 20.

Published: 01st November 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Samayapuram temple elephant Masini. (EPS | M K Ashok Kumar) ​

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the medical report submitted by the veterinary institute on the health condition of the 10-year-old Samayapuram temple female elephant, Masini, the Madurai Bench directed the Chief Wild Life Warden to shift the jumbo to Theppakadu Elephant camp in the Nilgiris.

Recording the report submitted by Dr P Selvaraj, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at Veterinary College and Research Institute in Orathanadu, stating that health condition of the elephant diagnosed with impacts of multiple blunt trauma had improved following the four-month treatment, a Bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar directed to shift the jumbo to Theppakadu elephant camp. The Judges also directed the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine to discuss and execute the shifting of Masini as early as possible.

ALSO READ: Restive jumbo tramples mahout to death in Tiruchy's Samayapuram Temple

The Bench ordered to depute a veterinary doctor round the clock to monitor the health condition of the elephant and also asked Dr Selvaraj to make a weekly visit to check the treatment given to the elephant. 

Further, the Judges directed the veterinarians to submit a compliance report on the updates of the health condition of the jumbo and adjourned the case to December 20.  Earlier, animal activist Antony Clement Rubin, approached the court praying to shift Masini to her original habitat in Theppakadu Mudumalai Camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samayapuram Temple female elephant Theppakadu camp Masini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp