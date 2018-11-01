Shift Samayapuram temple elephant Masini to Theppakadu camp: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the medical report submitted by the veterinary institute on the health condition of the 10-year-old Samayapuram temple female elephant, Masini, the Madurai Bench directed the Chief Wild Life Warden to shift the jumbo to Theppakadu Elephant camp in the Nilgiris.

Recording the report submitted by Dr P Selvaraj, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at Veterinary College and Research Institute in Orathanadu, stating that health condition of the elephant diagnosed with impacts of multiple blunt trauma had improved following the four-month treatment, a Bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar directed to shift the jumbo to Theppakadu elephant camp. The Judges also directed the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine to discuss and execute the shifting of Masini as early as possible.

The Bench ordered to depute a veterinary doctor round the clock to monitor the health condition of the elephant and also asked Dr Selvaraj to make a weekly visit to check the treatment given to the elephant.

Further, the Judges directed the veterinarians to submit a compliance report on the updates of the health condition of the jumbo and adjourned the case to December 20. Earlier, animal activist Antony Clement Rubin, approached the court praying to shift Masini to her original habitat in Theppakadu Mudumalai Camp.