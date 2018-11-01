Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka set to release five Tamil Nadu fishermen

The released fishermen would return India in a few days.

Fishermen. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan Court on Wednesday ordered the release of five fishermen from Pudukottai. The five persons were apprehended by the Island Nation navy on October 23.After the release of the five fishermen -- Selvam, Chinnaiah, Subramani, Marimuthu and Palani -- the Sri Lankan judge ordered the mechanised boat owner to appear before the court and give an explanation on November 23.

Sources said that if the owner of the boat failed to appear before the court on stipulated time, the boat will be nationalised.

Meanwhile, the officials said that Sri Lanka would release 30 fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Thoothukudi before Deepavali.

Tamil Nadu fishermen

