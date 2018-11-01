Tamil Nadu government asked to enact law to protect trees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to why a legislation relating to protection of trees (Trees Act) has not been brought out, a division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to do the needful at the earliest.

A bench headed by Justice T S Sivagnanam gave the directive when the batch of writ petitions challenging the Chennai-Salem 8-way corridor came up for further hearing on Wednesday.

The bench, while referring to the illegal felling of trees very close to the proposed alignment, asked why the Trees Act has not been enacted in the State, though certain NGOs, interested in early enactment of the same had prepared a draft.

“In the light of the above, we direct the Government Pleader to get instructions from the appropriate authority as to why Biodiversity Management Committees have not been formed in the State. Whether a biodiversity register is prepared and within what time frame, the Trees Act will be enacted,” the bench asked

Earlier, one of the petitioners’ counsel said the State is lagging behind in management of biodiversity and as per newspaper reports, only 13 biodiversity management panels had been formed.