Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government asked to enact law to protect trees

A bench headed by Justice T S Sivagnanam gave the directive when the batch of writ petitions challenging the Chennai-Salem 8-way corridor came up for further hearing on Wednesday.

Published: 01st November 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to why a legislation relating to protection of trees (Trees Act) has not been brought out, a division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to do the needful at the earliest.

A bench headed by Justice T S Sivagnanam gave the directive when the batch of writ petitions challenging the Chennai-Salem 8-way corridor came up for further hearing on Wednesday.

The bench, while referring to the illegal felling of trees very close to the proposed alignment, asked why the Trees Act has not been enacted in the State, though certain NGOs, interested in early enactment of the same had prepared a draft.

“In the light of the above, we direct the Government Pleader to get instructions from the appropriate authority as to why Biodiversity Management Committees have not been formed in the State. Whether a biodiversity register is prepared and within what time frame, the Trees Act will be enacted,” the bench asked

Earlier, one of the petitioners’ counsel said the State is lagging behind in management of biodiversity and as per newspaper reports, only 13 biodiversity management panels had been formed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trees act law to protect trees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp