Tamil Nadu: Retired tahsildar gets 7-year jail sentence for accepting bribe 10 years ago

CUDDALORE: A retired tahsildar was on Wednesday sentenced to seven years in prison for accepting a bribe of Rs 800 10 years ago from a man, who had applied for a passport under Tatkal scheme. A clerk, also retired, was sentenced to five and seven years in prison to be served concurrently. The duo were arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials 10 years ago.

The case had reportedly been underway at Cuddalore district court for 10 years and 111 days. On Wednesday, chief judicial magistrate AS Ravi pronounced the verdict. Retired clerk Radhakrishnan (61) and retired tahsildar Pattusamy (65) were also fined `20,000 and `10,000 respectively.

DVAC officials said the crime took place on May 5, 2008, at Chidambaram Tahsildar office which complainant, Pasupathy of Keezhpathi in Chidambaram, had approached seeking a clean chit on his records to get a passport by Tatkal. Radhakrishnan demanded a bribe of `800 to process the papers. Pasupathy approached DVAC and Radhakrishnan and Pattusamy were caught accepting the bribe. Radhakrishnan, Pattusamy and office assistant Ilayaperumal were booked. Ilayaperumal was acquitted. Radhakrishnan and Pattusamy were taken to prison on Wednesday.