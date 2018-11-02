Brake inspector in Coimbatore dies during DVAC raid on RTO

Prabhakar T By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A brake inspector at the Coimbatore (Central) Regional Transport Office (RTO) reportedly died of heart attack after being interrogated by officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) at his office on Thursday evening. The DVAC officials seized close to Rs 1,04,718 in unaccounted cash from the RTO premises, of which Rs 75,510 was allegedly seized from the brake inspector’s office.

The DVAC conducted surprise raids on RTOs across Tamil Nadu on Thursday. At the Coimbatore Central RTO, after raiding the premises of the brake inspector A Babu, DVAC officials were reportedly interrogating the people at his office. At this point, Babu is said to have suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. A driving school owner Ram, who claimed to have been in the brake inspector’s room at the time, alleged negligence on the part of the DVAC officials contributed to Babu’s death.

“After questioning four people, Babu was called in for interrogation. By that time, Babu had told DVAC officials he was suffering from chest pain. However, they took it lightly and teased him saying they had seen many such ‘heart attacks’ during raids. Subsequently, Babu vomited but they still did not care. Only after he fainted did they call for an ambulance,” Ram alleged.

After Babu’s death, some employees protested condemning negligence of DVAC sleuths at the RTO. Police made them disperse. Despite Express’ best efforts, DVAC officials were unavailable for comment.

DVAC conducts surprise checks in govt offices, seizes Rs 43 lakhs unaccounted cash

Chennai: Officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted surprise checks in 24 government offices across the State and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 43.3 lakhs on Thursday, a release from the agency said. This comes in the wake of Deepavali, which is only a week away. Government offices that were checked and officials questioned by DVAC include those of Tasmac, RTOs, municipalities, pollution control board, Aavin, HR and CE department and sub-registrars. In Chennai, offices of district managers of North and South zones of Tasmac and an official from the pollution control board were checked by DVAC.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 3.82 lakhs was seized, the release said. The highest amount of cash was seized from the general manager of Aavin, Vellore and from an RTO office in Tiruvannamalai which amounted to Rs 14.8 lakhs and Rs 9.9 lakh respectively. While the lowest of Rs 4,000 was seized from an RTO in Mayiladuthurai.