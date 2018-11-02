Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK endorses Rahul Gandhi's opposition unity pitch to defeat BJP 

In a series of tweets, he said "Rahul Gandhi's opinion that all opposition parties should work together to defeat the BJP is significant."

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Working President M K Stalin addresses during the party's General Council Meeting at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Welcoming efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP, the DMK Friday pledged its support to the initiative of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to defeat the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Corrupt, autocratic and divisive forces are destroying the democratic fabric of our country.  It is the need of the hour for all non-BJP parties to come together on a common platform," DMK president M K Stalin tweeted.

"I congratulate @rahulgandhi and @ncbn for initiating steps towards this. They have my support," he said.

In a series of tweets, he said "Rahul Gandhi's opinion that all opposition parties should work together to defeat the BJP is significant."

In Tamil Nadu, Congress is a key ally of the DMK besides other opposition parties like the IUML. Stalin, who is the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, said he seconded Naidu's "save nation," slogan.

He alleged that the BJP led government at the Centre "snatched away state autonomy." On issues like NEET, the DMK had opposed the Modi government, saying the centralised test was against social justice and took away the powers vested with the states.

The main opposition party had also opposed Governor Banwarilal Purohit's tour of districts on similar grounds.

While DMK has been steadfast in opposing the BJP and the Centre, the ruling AIADMK has been maintaining cordial ties with the saffron party, saying such an approach was needed to get funding and projects for the state.

Stalin had also months ago endorsed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts to bring various parties together to oppose and defeat the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi had said Thursday that the primary challenge before all the opposition forces was to work together and defend India's institutions and democracy.

Naidu had asserted that the need of the day was to save the nation and democracy.

"That's why I discussed with Rahulji also. In-principally we have agreed," he had said. "Some of you have doubt about our past. It is a democratic compulsion now, we are joining together to protect this country," Naidu had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Rahul Gandhi Congress Chief BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp