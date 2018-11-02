Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours

Indian Meteorological Department said that heavy rain is very likely at isolated chunks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the period.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By UNI

PUNE: The Northeast Monsoon rains commenced in remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining north Kerala, south interior Karnataka as well as Rayalaseema on Friday, said the Indian Meteorological Department in a bulletin here.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with hail, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours, predicted the MeT office.

It also said that heavy rain is very likely at isolated chunks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the period.

Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most nooks in Jammu & Kashmir and at many sections in Tamil Nadu during past 24 hours.

They had occurred at a few regions in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the period.

Isolated tracts in Odisha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala were also battered by rains during the period.

Dry weather prevailed over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal & north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the period.

Night temperatures were below normal in some areas of Konkan, Goa and interior Karnataka.

They were markedly above norm in some sites of west Rajasthan, and were appreciably above par in some parcels of Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra.

They were above normal in some divisions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well in remaining locals of Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and north interior Karnataka.

They were normal over the rest of the regions.

The lowest minimum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhilwara (east Rajasthan).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil nadu rains Kerala rains Tamil Nadu Kerala 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp