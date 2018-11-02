Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours

By UNI

PUNE: The Northeast Monsoon rains commenced in remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining north Kerala, south interior Karnataka as well as Rayalaseema on Friday, said the Indian Meteorological Department in a bulletin here.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with hail, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours, predicted the MeT office.

It also said that heavy rain is very likely at isolated chunks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the period.

Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most nooks in Jammu & Kashmir and at many sections in Tamil Nadu during past 24 hours.

They had occurred at a few regions in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the period.

Isolated tracts in Odisha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala were also battered by rains during the period.

Dry weather prevailed over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal & north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the period.

Night temperatures were below normal in some areas of Konkan, Goa and interior Karnataka.

They were markedly above norm in some sites of west Rajasthan, and were appreciably above par in some parcels of Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra.

They were above normal in some divisions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well in remaining locals of Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and north interior Karnataka.

They were normal over the rest of the regions.

The lowest minimum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhilwara (east Rajasthan).