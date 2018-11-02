Revenue department ready to face monsoon-related issues: Tamil Nadu Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the meteorological department announcing the onset of northeast monsoon from Thursday, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar reviewed the arrangements made to face the monsoon. He said his department was ready to redress the problems of people during the season in coordination with district administration and other departments.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said 30,759 first responders, including 9,162 women, will remain alert during the entire monsoon period to attend to any emergency and relief operations in flood-affected areas. While 662 inter-departmental zonal teams were constantly monitoring the situation, senior IAS officers were also on duty.

“For cattlestock, 8,624 first responders had been identified and 1,188 cattlestock relief camps are kept ready. Across the State, 6,812 relief camps are also kept ready. People can download the mobile app TN-SMART from playstore and can be used for lodging rain-related complaints,” the minister said.

During 2015, over 850 places were identified as flood prone in Chennai and due to consistent efforts, the number has reduced to 205. Nearly 13,205 encroachments along water resources had been removed while storm water drains on a stretch of 1,265 km had been desilted.

On the water level in dams in the State, the minister said when compared to the position in November 2017, this year the storage had increased in these dams – Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Amaravathi, Periyar, Vaigai, Papanasam, Manimuthar, Perunchani, Parambikulam, Azhiyar, Pechiparai, Thirumurthi and Solaiyar. However, the water level at Krishnagiri and Sathanur dams have come down. Similarly, the storage at water resources - Poondi, Puzhal and Veeranam which provide water to Chennai have gone up this year while storage at Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam has come down.