Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue department ready to face monsoon-related issues: Tamil Nadu Minister

The minister said 30,759 first responders, including 9,162 women, will remain alert during the entire monsoon period to attend to any emergency and relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

North East monsoon sets in over Tamil Nadu( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the meteorological department announcing the onset of northeast monsoon from Thursday, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar reviewed the arrangements made to face the monsoon. He said his department was ready to redress the problems of people during the season in coordination with district administration and other departments. 

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said 30,759 first responders, including 9,162 women, will remain alert during the entire monsoon period to attend to any emergency and relief operations in flood-affected areas. While 662 inter-departmental zonal teams were constantly monitoring the situation, senior IAS officers were also on duty. 

“For cattlestock, 8,624 first responders had been identified and 1,188 cattlestock relief camps are kept ready. Across the State, 6,812 relief camps are also kept ready. People can download the mobile app TN-SMART from playstore and can be used for lodging rain-related complaints,” the minister said.

During 2015, over 850 places were identified as flood prone in Chennai and due to consistent efforts, the number has reduced to 205.  Nearly 13,205 encroachments along water resources had been removed while storm water drains on a stretch of 1,265 km had been desilted.  

On the water level in dams in the State, the minister said when compared to the position in November 2017, this year the storage had increased in these dams – Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Amaravathi, Periyar, Vaigai, Papanasam, Manimuthar, Perunchani, Parambikulam, Azhiyar, Pechiparai, Thirumurthi and Solaiyar. However, the water level at Krishnagiri and Sathanur dams have come down. Similarly, the storage at water resources - Poondi, Puzhal and Veeranam which provide water to Chennai have gone up this year while storage at Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam has come down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu monsson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp