Tamil Nadu: Combined Development Regulations and Building rules set to be enacted following revised draft

CHENNAI: A six-member committee constituted to examine or make suggestions on comments of stakeholders or public on the draft Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations and Building rules 2018 has submitted the revised draft incorporating the revised recommendations to the government thus paving the way for implementation of the building rules.

Sources at Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department told Express that a meeting will be held with stakeholders, including Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Panchayats this week before a final decision will be taken.

This also comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu government being ticked off by the Union government for failing to incorporate Model building Bye-laws (MBBL), 2016 framed by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the draft Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations and Building Rules, 2018.

It is learnt that the Centre has asked the State government to incorporate all the 14 features of Model Building Bye-laws, which were framed as legal tools to regulate coverage, height, architectural design and construction aspects of buildings so as to achieve orderly development of an area.

However, it is learnt that not much of the features stipulated by the Centre is included. MAWS department sources indicated that High Rise Building connotation has been changed from 17.25 metres to 18.30 metres and residential building up to 12 metres in height and not exceeding four dwelling units are excluded from Completion Certificate norms.

The proposed rules pertaining to water bodies has been relaxed with any site being constructed or reconstructed within 15 metres of any tank, reservoir, water course, river, fresh water channel or well now has to carry out measures for preventing contamination of or any risk of the drainage of the building passing into such water bodies as stipulated by executive authority. Sources indicated the government should have banned any construction within 15 metres of any water body.

Similarly, the minimum road width for non-high rise building up to the height of 18.30 metres is nine metres. However, a final decision on the set of recommendations will be decided by the government.

Government increases FSI for special buildings

The state government has increased the Floor Space Index (FSI) for special buildings, which was not considered in the earlier government order, to 2. This comes in the wake of Floor Space Index for Continous Building Area being increased to 2 from 1.5 in recent government order. But the government has yet to increase the FSI for non-IT commercial buildings sought by developers.

