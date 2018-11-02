Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates new infrastructure across state

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered the release of water for irrigation from various dams in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.

Published: 02nd November 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated 240 wholesale fruit shops at Mattuthavani in Madurai, constructed at a cost of Rs 21.70 crore on Wednesday. He also declared open new buildings for municipal administration department in Theni, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli districts constructed at a total cost of Rs 10.96 crore, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated new buildings in government children’s home at Royapuram, constructed at a cost of Rs one crore. He laid the foundation for new buildings and other infrastructure facilities for Annai Sathya government children’s home in Madurai, to be built at a cost of Rs five crore and for new buildings for children’s home at Panchapalli in Dharmapuri district to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore.

Orders release of water
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered the release of water for irrigation from various dams in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.  

Water will be released from Gadana, Adavinainar, Ramanathi and Karuppanathi dams in Tirunelveli district from November 2 to March 31, 2019 for 150 days. This will benefit farmers of cultivated lands at Ambasamudram, Sengottai and Kadayanallur taluks of Tirunelveli.

Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams in Virudhunagar will be opened from November 2 to March 28 to benefit 328 hectares in Srivilliputhur taluk.

