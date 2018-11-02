Home States Tamil Nadu

Vijay fans warned over use of 'Sarkar' posters with smoking image

TNPFTC has strongly condemned the action of Vijay, pointing him to stop his fans in using the smoking picture in the banners and posters.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

VijaySarkar

Vijay in 'Sarkar' poster.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite a case pending in the Madras High Court, actor Vijay’s fans are putting up posters in which the actor is seen smoking a cigarette, violating a 2003 law which bans any such promotion of tobacco use, an anti-tobacco campaign organisation has said. 

The first-look posters of the upcoming film ‘Sarkar’ was released first in June and received widespread condemnation from political parties and activists since the posters amounted to promoting smoking tobacco. The health department also issued a notice to the film crew and Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) filed a public interest litigation in the High Court.

However, the recent posters put up by the fans of the actor has the same images. TNPFTC has strongly condemned the action of Vijay, pointing him to stop his fans in using the smoking picture in the banners and posters which seems to be a clear violation of tobacco control laws.

ALSO READ: 'Sarkar' plagiarism row: Director AR Murugadoss to flash message card agreeing that theme is similar

If no immediate action is taken in this case, once again the Forum will take legal action against the actor, producer and director for violating the tobacco control laws again, a release from the organisation said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarkar actor Vijay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp