By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Warning theatre owners that their licences will be cancelled if they charge exorbitant rate for movie tickets from the audience, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju urged kollywood actors to voice for containing the rate here on Friday.

He said the outbreak of viral fever was brought under control in the district through swift actions of authorities. Also, Raju asked Oppositiom Leader MK Stalin to lend advice to the State on controlling the spread of diseases.