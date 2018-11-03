Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID to handle cases of protesters against Chennai-Salem highway project

The bench said, 'In the case on hand, emotions are high among the people. There is an apprehension of forceful dispossession of property among landowners.' 

Published: 03rd November 2018 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Eastern Ghats from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Chennai-Salem expressway is reportedly cutting across eight reserves forests which is part of the Eastern Ghats. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Friday transferred to the Crime Branch-CID the cases involving those taken into preventive custody for protesting against the Chennai-Salem green corridor highway project.

A division bench, comprising Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan, passed interim orders on a petition from advocate Rathnam seeking direction for fair and just compensation for the victims of "violations" committed by police beside a probe into the alleged violation of rights of farmers against the project.

The bench said, "In the case on hand, emotions are high among the people. There is an apprehension of forceful dispossession of property among landowners."

"Therefore, a detailed and unbiased probe is required," the court said, adding that an inquiry by police would not be "efficacious and effective since the police of two districts are involved."

"We deem it appropriate that a complete probe is to be conducted by the CB-CID for which we direct the DGP to nominate a young and dynamic officer from the CB-CID to investigate into the matter and file a comprehensive report to this court," it said.

The court observed that it has been hearing a batch of pleas against the eight-lane project continuously since August 21.

"Police cannot deny the fact that media widely reported about the protests by landowners and how they were manhandled by police and revenue officials," the bench said.

The bench in its order said, "Scope of inquiry should revolve upon as to the reasons of such preventive arrest; whether the police were acting at the behest or direction of a different person who are not their superior officers in the hierarchy, and what precipitated such action and all matters acted and incidental thereto."

The court would monitor the progress of an investigation, the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing to November 30.

According to the petitioner, many landowners opposed the project and during a survey conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the police acted in an unruly manner and "committed violations."

The landowners, who staged protests, were attacked by police, the petitioner alleged and sought a direction from the court for adequate compensation for the physical and mental agony they suffered at the hands of police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green corridor Chennai-Salem green corridor Chennai-Salem highway project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp