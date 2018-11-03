New rules put Biochemistry graduates across Tamil Nadu in a fix 

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Hundreds of BSc Biochemistry students across the State who have joined the two-year BEd Physical Science course in private colleges are in a fix, two months after classes began, as the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has issued a clear direction that Biochemistry cannot be treated as equivalent to Chemistry.

Asked about the matter, Vice Chancellor S Thangasamy said the TNTEU had instructed BEd colleges not to admit Biochemistry graduates to the course. The mistake is with the self-financing colleges, he said, as they did not guide the students correctly.

In a recent circular, TNTEU Registrar (in charge) N Ravindranath Tagore had informed principals and secretaries of education colleges that they should not consider those who have joined the BEd Physical Science course after doing BSc Biochemistry as equal to those with BSc Chemistry.

He cited GO No 24 (P&AR) dated February 4, 2011, according to which the BSc Biochemistry degree, even if awarded by universities recognised by the UGC, is not equivalent to the BSc Chemistry degree.

“We are taking precautionary measures,” Thangasamy told Express. However, private colleges have admitted hundreds of BSc Biochemistry graduates to BEd Chemistry programmes.

“The college admitted us saying that Biochemistry graduates are eligible. But now, the university says we are not eligible,” said an affected student from a city college.