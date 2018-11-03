Home States Tamil Nadu

New rules put Biochemistry graduates across Tamil Nadu in a fix 

Hundreds of students, who joined two-year BEd Chemistry programme in private colleges, are in a fix, as the TNTEU issued directions saying Biochemistry could not be treated equivalent to Chemistry.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Hundreds of BSc Biochemistry students across the State who have joined the two-year BEd Physical Science course in private colleges are in a fix, two months after classes began, as the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has issued a clear direction that Biochemistry cannot be treated as equivalent to Chemistry.

Asked about the matter, Vice Chancellor S Thangasamy said the TNTEU had instructed BEd colleges not to admit Biochemistry graduates to the course. The mistake is with the self-financing colleges, he said, as they did not guide the students correctly.

In a recent circular, TNTEU Registrar (in charge) N Ravindranath Tagore had informed principals and secretaries of education colleges that they should not consider those who have joined the BEd Physical Science course after doing BSc Biochemistry as equal to those with BSc Chemistry.

He cited GO No 24 (P&AR) dated February 4, 2011, according to which the BSc Biochemistry degree, even if awarded by universities recognised by the UGC, is not equivalent to the BSc Chemistry degree. 

“We are taking precautionary measures,” Thangasamy told Express. However, private colleges have admitted hundreds of BSc Biochemistry graduates to BEd Chemistry programmes.

“The college admitted us saying that Biochemistry graduates are eligible. But now, the university says we are not eligible,” said an affected student from a city college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp