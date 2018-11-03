No difference of opinion among 18 disqualified MLAs, says TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday denied as wrong reports that there was difference of opinion among the 18 disqualified MLAs on deciding whether to challenge the Madras High Court verdict in the Supreme Court or to face by-elections.

Answering newspersons queries here, he said the MLAs already had stated that they would abide by the decision of the party leadership. On the cases filed against 100 AMMK cadre and functionaries for tearing the banners put up by AIADMK at Pasumpon village on October 30, Dhinakaran said “It was the general public, to show their anger at the government, who tore the posters and banners.”

Meanwhile, a day after AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that they would not challenge the disqualification of 18 MLAs but would face the by-election, the ruling AIADMK has speeded up its moves for the by-polls by calling for a meeting of 122 election in-charges appointed for the 20 Assembly constituencies on November 3.