Home States Tamil Nadu

Regularisation: More than 52,600 unapproved layouts registered in Tamil Nadu

As the regularisation scheme comes to an end, now there will be no unapproved layouts or plots in Tamil Nadu and if there are any they have to be approved following due process.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 52,600 unapproved layouts have been registered under the regularisation for which the deadline expired on Saturday, a top housing department official said. The regularisation scheme for layouts, the last date for which was extended two times, will not be extended again and those who missed the deadline will have to regularise as per the norms which have a variety of restrictions, including payment of Open Space Reservation (OSR) charges.

It is learnt that the online web portal of regularisation of layout scheme will be disabled on Saturday midnight. The regularisation scheme was introduced for unapproved layouts on “as is where is’ basis. This also comes in the wake of many people trying to misuse the regularisation scheme by trying to regularise plots formed after 2016 along with plots prior to that year. However, there is hope for the 22 lakh plot owners in the 52,600 layouts as they can continue to regularise the plots, the official said. 

This means that the plot owners whose layouts have not been registered will have to shell more money now. This will also prove a problem in registering their property or any transactions pertaining to it as registration department will decline registering unapproved layouts or plots. In Chennai alone, there have been more than 4,000 applications for regularising unapproved layouts, sources added. The regularisation scheme was introduced on May 4 last year and it was extended in October 2017 due to poor response. It was again extended in May this year.

However, there were issues with regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts which were approved by panchayats and local bodies. Shaikh Moideen, a resident of Tirunelveli said he had applied for regularisation of his plot which was earlier approved by the panchayat president. “I was given a slip and later when I submitted all the documents, they did not provide me with any document as proof for submitting my application,” he rued.

“Despite fervent appeals before the directorate of town and country planning in Tirunelveli, my pleas were ignored. I don’t know the status of my application,” he says and urged the housing secretary to probe the issue.

Sources also indicated that the failure of unapproved layouts to register under the regularisation scheme now solely rests with local bodies who should have identified how many illegal layouts and plots are there. As the regularisation scheme comes to an end, now there will be no unapproved layouts or plots in Tamil Nadu and if there are any they have to be approved following due process.

No more excuses?
1 The deadline for regularisation scheme ended on Saturday midnight
2 A total of 52,600 layouts have been registered under the regularisation scheme
3 A total of 22 lakh plots come under the 52,600 layouts and they are still eligible to apply under regularisation scheme
4 Those who have not registered under the regularisation scheme will have to seek approval

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
land registration Tamil Nadu real estate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp