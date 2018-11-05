Failed bid to steal emerald idol from Ramnad temple

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three unidentified persons made an unsuccessful attempt to steal the renowned emerald (Maragatham) Natarajar idol of the Uthiragosamangai Mangalanathar Swamy Temple here in the wee hours of Sunday. The bid fizzled out after the temple’s emergency alarm went off when the thieves were trying to break open its wooden door. The incident took place around 2 am.

The thieves beat up one of the temple’s night watchmen, Chellamuthu (60), who tried to stop them. The criminals then tried gain entry into the Natarajar sannathi by breaking its wooden door. However, the temple’s alarm went off, forcing the thieves to abandon their bid and flee, fearing capture by other night watchmen who were on duty at the Amman Sannathi and Swamy Sannathi, sources said.

Police and temple officials inspect the Uthiragosamangai Mangalanathar Swamy Temple; (R)watchman Chellamuthu after being assaulted by thieves | Express

On information, the Uthiragosamangai police, led by Kilakarai DSP Murugesan, rushed to the temple and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Evidence, including fingerprints, were collected by forensic department personnel. Chellamuthu, who had sustained severe injuries, was admitted to the Ramanathapuram government headquarters hospital. Diwan of Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Devasthanam V K Pazhanivel Pandian and the temple’s Executive Officer M Ramu also visited the spot.

Case registered

Based on a complaint filed by the Diwan, a case was registered under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).“Since the CCTV camera was installed only inside the sannathi, the accused, who had jumped the compound wall of the temple and attempted to break open the door, were not captured in the footage,” said police.

A special idol

The 1.8-metre-tall Natarajar idol, anointed with sandal paste, is unveiled to the devotees once every year after the removal of the paste. The idol is made with a single emerald stone.The sandal paste removed from the idol is distributed as prasatham to devotees visiting the temple. Drums are not played in the Natarajar Sannathi even during the festival season owing to the belief that vibration from the drums would damage the idol.The temple attracts lakhs of devotees during its annual festival held in January.