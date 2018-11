By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A 20-year-old truck cleaner surrendered before police in Thiruthuraipoondi on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder case of a 60-year-old woman in September. Police said the victim, a widow, lived alone in a village near Thiruthuraipoondi and was working in a tea shop. She used to walk home from the bus stop in the village after finishing work.

On September 29, she did not return home after working hours. The neighbours launched a search and found her body.