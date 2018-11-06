17 swine flu & 12 dengue deaths in State so far

Sinduja Jane By

CHENNAI : As the number of swine flu deaths in the State this year so far has increased to 17 with over 1,000 confirmed cases, the task of controlling swine flu in Chennai and other districts such as Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli has become a challenge, says a senior Health department official.

Also, the number of dengue deaths has increased to 12 as on date with 2,900 positive cases reported across the state. However, the Health department officials say controlling swine flu has become a challenge in the state with cases continuing to be reported from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirunelveli districts.

Dengue cases are less this year and 12 death cases included clinically-suspected dengue deaths. In Chennai, the officials are focusing on north Chennai where more number of cases are being reported, say officials.Speaking to Express, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said, “As on date, there are 17 swine flu deaths and 12 dengue deaths. Dengue cases are less this year and it is under control across the State. The only challenge is swine flu. Cases are being reported constantly.

There are no particular pockets and the cases are being reported from across Chennai and its suburban districts. More cases are being reported from north Chennai.”“We are continuously monitoring the situation and there is a slight dip in the cases, both swine flu and dengue. We hope this dip will continue further,” said Kolandaswamy.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday had 34 suspected swine flue cases and 18 confirmed dengue cases. “We have 34 suspected swine flu cases and 18 dengue cases. There are no confirmed swine flu cases so far,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, Government Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Institute of Child Health, Egmore also continues to have cases. “We have 41 dengue confirmed cases and three swine flu cases. All are stable,” said Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director and Superintendent, Institute of Child Health.Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said that adequate stocks of medicines were kept ready and the Health department is taking all measures to control the cases. The Health department has also intensified door-door surveillance where fever cases are detected. The department has also imposed fine on people who fail to keep their campus free from mosquito breeding sources.