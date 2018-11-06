Home States Tamil Nadu

Advance bail of ex-MD & directors of firm cancelled in cheating case

comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee has also directed them to surrender before the Special Court for TNPID Cases in Madurai on November 8. 

Published: 06th November 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has ordered the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to former directors and the former managing director of the Disc Assets Lead India Limited in the `1,137-crore cheating case. 

The Division Bench 
comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee has also directed them to surrender before the Special Court for TNPID Cases in Madurai on November 8. Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, a retired Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, was appointed by the court as administrator of the company which was formerly known as Disc Agro Tech Limited, on October 24. Justice Paul was appointed to settle the dues to the 12 lakh depositors who had deposited `1,137 crores in the firm. 

Based on the status report filed by Justice Paul, the bench, in its order, said, “V.Janardhanan, N.M.Umashankar and N.Arun, the erstwhile managing director and directors of the company,  continue to indulge in misusing the liberty and avoided furnishing documents of title deeds for frivolous and unsustainable reasons and they did not cooperate with the investigating agency.”

On October 27, the bench directed the Commissioner of Police in Madurai to ensure the presence of the former managing director and a director of the firm before it on October 31. They were again asked by the bench to appear on November 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp