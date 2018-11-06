AIADMK will win all 20 seats in by-poll, says O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The AIADMK will win all byelections to 20 Assembly constituencies, 18 of which have fallen vacant following the verdict of the Madras High Court in the 18 MLAs disqualification case, and two of which have become vacant following the death of two representatives including the late DMK president M Karunanidhi of Tiruvarur, said O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of the AIADMK.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Panneerselvam said the party in-charges of the Assembly segments, where the by-poll would be held, had started their works to ensure the party’s victory and so the AIADMK would win all 20 seats.

He said, “We have invited the erstwhile members of the AIADMK to rejoin the party. It is our broad mind. To join the party or not depends on their mentality. Our leader J Jayalalithaa’s decision was to face the election on our own, be it Assembly elections or parliamentary elections. At the same time, we will contest the election along with like-minded parties if they come forward to ally with our party.”

Disclosing that he was aware of the secret meeting of DMK president MK Stalin with TTV Dhinakaran, deputy general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Panneerselvam said they had met and held discussions several times.