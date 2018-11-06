Home States Tamil Nadu

Offer ‘nilavembu’ concoction to people, Stalin urges cadre

DMK president MK Stalin has called upon his  party members to carry out an intensive distribution of ‘nilavelmbu’ concoction to the people to prevent dengue.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president MK Stalin has called upon his  party members to carry out an intensive distribution of ‘nilavelmbu’ concoction to the people to prevent dengue.In order to check the spread of dengue and swine flu, Stalin on October 23 urged the cadre and functionaries of the party’s doctors’ wing to conduct medical camps across the State. Subsequently, the party workers have started conducting several medical camps in their areas.

In a release here on Monday, he expressed concern over the rising number of dengue and swine flu deaths in the State, said that to protect the people from the diseases, the cadre and DMK doctors’ wing had been conducting medical camps across the state.

In addition to this, the cadre should offer ‘nilavembu’ concoction to the people. This initiative should continue till the end of the monsoon, he said. Stalin had urged the government on November 1 to declare the medical emergency in the state to take intensive preventive measure to check the spread of dengue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp