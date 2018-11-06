Offer ‘nilavembu’ concoction to people, Stalin urges cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president MK Stalin has called upon his party members to carry out an intensive distribution of ‘nilavelmbu’ concoction to the people to prevent dengue.In order to check the spread of dengue and swine flu, Stalin on October 23 urged the cadre and functionaries of the party’s doctors’ wing to conduct medical camps across the State. Subsequently, the party workers have started conducting several medical camps in their areas.

In a release here on Monday, he expressed concern over the rising number of dengue and swine flu deaths in the State, said that to protect the people from the diseases, the cadre and DMK doctors’ wing had been conducting medical camps across the state.

In addition to this, the cadre should offer ‘nilavembu’ concoction to the people. This initiative should continue till the end of the monsoon, he said. Stalin had urged the government on November 1 to declare the medical emergency in the state to take intensive preventive measure to check the spread of dengue.