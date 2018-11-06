PMK urges TNPSC to offer bilingual questions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission( TNPSC) should take steps to offer bilingual questions in competitive examinations, said Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder. In a release on Monday, he recalled that he had said it was better to keep the TNPSC shut if they are not able to prepare questions in Tamil for competitive examination, following the statement made by Nandhakumar, TNPSC secretary, that the questions for some papers can’t be prepared in Tamil.

Nandhakumar has said the question papers are prepared only in English as the eligible teaching faculties are available only for the English language in some subjects. At the same time, Sudhan, TNPSC exam controller, has said the questions are not prepared in Tamil as some subjects are being taught only in English. Pointing out the contradictory statements,

Dr Ramadoss said competitive examinations should be conducted in Tamil as they were meant for the Tamil Nadu service. Steps should also be taken to offer questions in English and Tamil for any kind of TNPSC examination, he added.