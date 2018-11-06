Home States Tamil Nadu

TN NCC directorate wins trophy at Vayu Sainik competition

The NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andamans has struck gold by winning the championship trophy in the all-India Vayu Sainik competition held at Jodhpur. 

Published: 06th November 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andamans has struck gold by winning the championship trophy in the all-India Vayu Sainik competition held at Jodhpur. A total of 600 cadets from 16 directorates participated in the event. Interestingly, it is the second time in a row that the Directorate created history by winning the championship trophy. This also comes in the wake of the Directorate winning the all-India Thal Sainik competition at New Delhi, and being the runner-up in Nau Sainik competitions at Karwar.

Cadet R Jayanth Kumar bagged the prestigious flying gold in the boys category while Cadet P Kausalya claimed the silver in flying in girls category. Cadet Melvin George and Cadet S Rajashekhar won the gold in aircraft static model making and Cadet Leonard Selva and Ganesh Kumar flew the remote-controlled aircraft to perfection to grab the silver. Bronze was clinched in control line aircraft flying by Cadet Infant Raj and Bhuveneshwaran M.

Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, Commodore Vijesh K Garg, who is the head of NCC in the state, had initiated a slew of training enhancement measures which include installing flying, rowing and firing simulators for cadets with the proactive support of the government and administration. 

“This gave a cutting-edge competitive advantage to the cadets of our Directorate”, says the Deputy Director General. The NCC cadets are highly motivated because of involvement of top leadership and all instructional staff.  Meanwhile, adding yet another feather to the cap, the Associated NCC Officers (ANOs) of the directorate were adjudged the best instructors in the all-India training camp for the ANOs held at Kamptee, Maharashtra.

