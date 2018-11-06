Home States Tamil Nadu

UK scholarship open for women doing STEM Master

The announcement was made at a ceremony in which the UK Prime Minister Theresa May felicitated 104 Indian women STEM scholars.

CHENNAI : Women, who will be pursuing a Master’s in STEM areas in the United Kingdom next year, can apply for a scholarship with the British Council, according to a statement issued by the council on Monday. British Council, the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has announced the second edition of its 70th anniversary scholarship programme for Indian women pursuing Master’s in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math(STEM) in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in which the UK Prime Minister Theresa May felicitated 104 Indian women STEM scholars. The scholars are currently completing their Master’s in STEM education in 43 British universities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the statement said, adding, “more than 50 per cent of the 104 scholars are from Tier-2 and -3 Indian cities, underlining the British Council’s commitment to improving access to quality education, skills and qualifications across the country and creating opportunities for Indian women to succeed in India and globally.”

In the second year, the British Council and some of the world’s best universities in the UK will fund full tuition scholarships worth GBP 1 million for 70 Indian women to study the Master’s programme in STEM for the academic year 2019-20, the statement further notified. Candidates must have an offer from a United Kingdom university by January 30, 2019.

Second edition
British Council, the United Kingdom's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, announced the second edition of its 70th anniversary scholarship programme

