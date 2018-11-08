13.7 Lakh apply for inclusion in poll rolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The special summary revision of electoral rolls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date, which began on September 1, ended on October 31. During this period, as many as 13.73 lakh eligible persons have applied for inclusion in the electoral rolls. As of now, the total number of voters stood at 5.82 crore and this will go up slightly when the final rolls are released on January 4.

Though the special summary revision is over, eligible voters can continue to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls but their applications will be considered after January 4 after the final electoral rolls are published.

The total number of forms received for inclusion, deletion, and correction of entries from those who are living abroad and change of address during the special summary revision stands at 20,07,412. Four special camps were conducted across the state during the past two months.

The highest number of forms for inclusion, deletion etc. have been received from Vellore district (1,59,956) followed by Chennai (1,37,434).Of the total number of forms, 13,73,595 were received for inclusion of names while 2,84,553 had applied for deletion of names due to reasons such as death, shifting of residences, etc. Besides, 2,22,053 forms have been received for correction of particulars about voters while 1,27,015 voters have sought change of address. A total of 196 persons from abroad have applied for inclusion in electoral rolls.